NICOSIA, April 17 Cyprus's finance minister said
on Wednesday he anticipated the island nation to sell part of
its gold reserves "during the next months", but the final
decision rested with the central bank.
Cyprus has to sell some of its gold reserves to raise about
400 million euros to finance its part of a 10 billion euro
EU/IMF bailout, according to an assessment of Cypriot financing
needs prepared by the European Commission.
The island nation confirmed last week that a sale of its
gold reserves was among the options for its contribution towards
the rescue package, but ultimate responsibility rested with the
central bank.
"In the case of the gold, it's the board of the central
bank. It's perfectly understandable.. They have the final say,"
Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said in an interview with
Bloomberg TV.
Georgiades did not elaborate on how much gold Cyprus might
sell nor at what price.
Asked if the government had the support of the central bank
to go ahead with the sale, Georgiades said: "It's something that
will be examined soon, I hope."
A central bank spokeswoman said last week the sale of gold
reserves was not presently on the board's agenda.