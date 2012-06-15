* Cyprus wants to see outcome of Greek election before
bailout
* Greek exit from euro would cause funding needs to soar
* Already faces last-minute sprint to find cash for bank
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 15 Cyprus will wait until after
Greece's cliffhanger vote to decide how it will bail out its
banking sector, its finance minister said on Friday, amid fears
a Greek exit from the euro zone would cause its funding needs to
explode.
The island nation, whose banks are highly exposed to the
debts of its larger neighbour Greece, is closely watching the
outcome of Sunday's Greek election, which European leaders fear
could lead to Athens eventually leaving the euro zone.
Cyprus already needs urgently to find 1.8 billion euros by
the end of this month to bail out its second largest bank, which
saw its balance sheet ruined by a write-down in Greek government
debt in March. Were Greece to leave the euro, Cypriot banks
would face problems many times as large.
Cyprus has been considering options including a bailout from
the EU rescue fund - the European Financial Security Fund (EFSF)
- or a bilateral loan, perhaps from Russia, which already lent
Nicosia 2.5 billion euros last year.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said EFSF aid was not the
only option, but that a decision on how to find funding would
not be taken until after the Greek vote result.
"It is not necessary that we will seek a loan from the
mechanism. There are other options, or a combination of
options," he was quoted as saying on Stockwatch, a Cypriot
financial news website.
"But these issues will be decided when we know the outcome
of the vote in Greece... The result of the election in Greece
will define the pattern of decisions for Cyprus and other EU
member states," Shiarly said.
The government said earlier on Friday it was "working away
from the glare of publicity" to find the money for the bank
recapitalisation, but gave no further details.
"The President of the Republic will soon meet with political
parties to brief them and discuss issues concerning efforts to
deal with the challenges that lie ahead for our country,"
government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said in a written
statement.
Whatever the Greek election outcome, cash-starved Cyprus
faces the 1.8 billion euro bill - equivalent to about 10 percent
of GDP - to bail out the Cyprus Popular Bank if, as
expected, the bank fails to raise the cash privately.
The bank's balance sheet was damaged after it wrote down the
value of its holdings of Greek government debt in the wake of a
huge restructuring this year aimed at bailing out Athens.
Were Greece to tumble out of the euro zone, economists
estimate that banks in Cyprus could face damage of 10 billion
euros - crippling for a tiny country with just 1 million people.
Opposition parties say the authorities are dragging their
feet on fiscal measures needed to shore up the economy before
seeking aid.
Stefanou rejected such accusations, saying they send "the
wrong message about the economy of Cyprus, which, despite its
problems is in a better state than the economies of many other
countries in the European Union."
Cyprus Popular needs to replenish its core tier 1 capital -
an indicator of financial strength - to 9 percent by a June 30
deadline set by European banking regulators, which means any
bailout must come by then.