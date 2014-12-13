NICOSIA Dec 13 Cyprus's Hellenic Bank has
raised 201 million euros ($250.45 million) in new capital,
covering the adverse scenario capitalisation shortfall of
Europe-wide stress tests in October.
The bank said its three major shareholders -- Wargaming,
Third Point Hellenic Recovery Fund and Demetra Investments --
fully supported the rights issue.
Stress tests found a 105 million euro gap in the
capitalisation of Hellenic under adverse conditions. Hellenic
said that the capital issue brought its common equity tier 1 to
12.8 percent.
It said the bank had the right to raise an additional 20
million euros in capital corresponding to unexercised rights
before the end of January 2015 if necessary.
($1 = 0.8026 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)