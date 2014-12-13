NICOSIA Dec 13 Cyprus's Hellenic Bank has raised 201 million euros ($250.45 million) in new capital, covering the adverse scenario capitalisation shortfall of Europe-wide stress tests in October.

The bank said its three major shareholders -- Wargaming, Third Point Hellenic Recovery Fund and Demetra Investments -- fully supported the rights issue.

Stress tests found a 105 million euro gap in the capitalisation of Hellenic under adverse conditions. Hellenic said that the capital issue brought its common equity tier 1 to 12.8 percent.

It said the bank had the right to raise an additional 20 million euros in capital corresponding to unexercised rights before the end of January 2015 if necessary. ($1 = 0.8026 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)