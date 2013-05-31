NICOSIA May 31 Cypriot lender Hellenic Bank
posted a 31.7 million euro loss in the first quarter,
taking a hit from higher provisioning for bad loans and from the
sale of its Greek business as part of an international bailout
for Cyprus.
Hellenic was one of three Cypriot banks which sold their
Greek branches to that country's second-biggest lender Piraeus
Bank in March under a deal brokered between Cypriot
authorities and international lenders to ring-fence the Cypriot
banking system and prevent its chaotic bailout spilling over to
Greece.
Hellenic, in which the Church of Cyprus is a major
shareholder, said it booked a 10.2 million euro loss from the
sale of its Greek unit in a deal valued at 29 million euros.
The total cost for Piraeus of acquiring the Hellenic, Popular
Bank and Bank of Cyprus Greek operations was 524 million euros.
Cyprus was forced to wind down Popular and slash uninsured
deposits over 100,000 in Bank of Cyprus in return for 10 billion
euros in aid from the European Union and International Monetary
Fund.
Unlike Popular and Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic was not exposed
to the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt which blew a hole
in the other banks' balance sheets.
However it said on Friday that group provisions for
non-performing loans more than doubled to 56.4 million euros
from 24.1 million a year earlier, reflecting a deteriorating
economic environment.
"The developments which followed the Eurogroup meeting of
March 25 created a new economic environment in Cyprus which has
changed the banking landscape. Inevitably the bank was and will
be affected by this," Hellenic said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Sophie Walker)