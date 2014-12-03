* Cypriot bank sees Athens listing in early 2015

* Hellenic says Athens bourse will enhance market liquidity (Updates throughout, adds details of exchange's market cap)

By Michele Kambas

NICOSIA, Dec 3 Cypriot lender Hellenic Bank anticipates a listing of its shares on the Athens Stock Exchange in early 2015, its chairwoman said on Wednesday, in response to requests from institutional investors.

Hellenic, which is in the process of raising 220 million euros ($271 mln) in a rights issue, said that during recent road shows institutional investors had queried liquidity in the stock.

Shares of the bank are currently listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, which has a common trading platform with the Athens bourse. The Athens Stock Exchange has a market capitalisation of 57.1 billion euros, compared to 5.07 billion euros of the Cypriot exchange.

"I would say that within, probably, the first couple of months of 2015 that would be possible," Irena Georgiadou told Reuters about the secondary listing plan.

A secondary listing had been in their plans, she said, but was further highlighted by recent investor feedback, she said.

"We want to be outward looking, the Bank was not until now, it was more inward looking. We are not afraid to be compared with our peers in Cyprus and in Greece," she said.

Georgiadou took over the helm of the bank earlier this year. Its two major shareholders which came on board in late 2013 are Hedge fund Third Point and Cyprus-based online game developer Wargaming. Each will take a 20 percent stake in the new issue.

The Cypriot lender emerged relatively unscathed from an EU-sanctioned haircut on Greek bonds in late 2011.

"We are the only bank in the region which has not been bailed in or bailed out, we have a lot of liquidity and strong committed shareholders and we believe we are the right proxy for the growth of the Cyprus economy," Georgiadou said.

