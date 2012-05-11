NICOSIA May 11 Cyprus received 15 bids for its second offshore hydrocarbons licensing round, including energy heavyweights Petronas, Total, and Kogas, energy minister Neoclis Sylikiotis said on Friday.

Cyprus reported its first natural gas find in December 2011, when U.S. based Noble Energy said it had discovered an estimated 5-8 trillion cubic feet in a block south of the island. The block lies close to where neighbouring Israel has reported significant discoveries in the past two years. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)