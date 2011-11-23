* Cyprus to offer up to 12 blocks
* Turkey says attempts to tap reserves illegal
* Companies will be invited to submit expressions of
interest
(Releads, updates throughout)
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Nov 23 Cyprus on Wednesday
formally decided to launch a new hydrocarbons licensing round,
buoyed by growing indications of gas deposits and defying old
foe Turkey, which disputes its exploration rights.
The island's cabinet said it had formally decided to invite
proposals for up to 12 offshore plots. An additional block is
already under concession to U.S. based Noble Energy
which launched an exploratory gas drilling in September.
Turkey, the only country to recognize a breakaway state in
northern Cyprus, has challenged Cyprus's jurisdiction in
searching for oil and gas. It says the natural wealth of Cyprus
also belongs to Turkish Cypriots, who do not participate in the
island's internationally-recognised government.
Earlier Wednesday, Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz
said Cypriot and Israeli energy exploration was illegal and that
any discoveries in the east Mediterranean basin should be
equally shared.
Noble's Cypriot concession lies close to significant gas
finds by Israel in the past two years.
Cyprus, which is internationally recognised and a member
state of the EU, says exploring for oil and gas is within its
rights. Areas it has defined for exploration all lie to its
south, clear of the line which has divided the island for
decades.
"The government stresses once again its determination to
exercise its sovereign rights in the economic exploitation zone
of the Republic, always in accordance to international law,"
government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said.
The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a
brief Greek inspired coup. Talks are underway to soothe
frictions, but attempts are confounded by years of separation
and deep-rooted distrust and bitterness on both sides.
Cyprus launched its first licensing round in 2007. The
licensing round decision concerned "all exploration blocks" with
the exception of the block under concession to Noble, Stefanou
said. Based on government documentation, there are 12 blocks
remaining, even though 2 of them facing Lebanon were excluded
from the 2007 licensing round.
Stefanou said it would take up to six weeks for authorities
to prepare the necessary documentation and the invitation for
the public submission of proposals to be published. Companies
would then have three months to submit proposals to consultants.
The consultants would subsequently short-list companies and make
recommendations to the energy minister. The cabinet will take
any final decision, Stefanou said.
Asked whether the process would be concluded within 2012, he
said: "I wouldn't rush to predict when this process will be
done, there is a timeframe for this in the law and in EU
directives. Today the cabinet decided that these procedures be
set in motion for the second licensing round."
The results of Noble's exploratory drilling are anticipated
in early to mid December. Noble has said the prospect is
estimated to contain 3 to 9 trillion cubic feet of gas -- a
discovery which would make Cyprus, with estimated needs of 1
billion cubic metres per annum, self-sufficient in the fuel for
decades.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)