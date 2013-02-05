PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NICOSIA Feb 5 Cyprus will sign a production sharing agreement with Total for the exploration of hydrocarbons offshore, its government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Total was negotiating for exploration rights over two sea blocks south of the Mediterranean island. Cyprus awarded exploration rights over another sea area to a consortium of ENI and South Korea's Kogas on Jan. 24.
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* World point terminals, lp and world point terminals, inc. Announce commencement of tender offer for world point terminals, lp’s common units