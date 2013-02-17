* Pro-bailout conservative Anastasiades tipped to win
* Runoff to be held Feb. 24 if no outright winner
* New president must negotiate deal with EU, IMF
* Election result expected by 1830 GMT
By Michele Kambas and Deepa Babington
NICOSIA, Feb 17 Cypriots went to the polls on
Sunday to elect a president who must negotiate a financial
rescue to save the island country from a bankruptcy that would
reignite the euro zone debt crisis.
The eastern Mediterranean nation's worst economic crisis in
four decades eclipsed its almost four-decade-old partition as
the main issue in this year's election, which conservative
leader Nicos Anastasiades was tipped to win.
Polls showed Anastasiades, the most pro-bailout figure among
the main presidential contenders, with a 15-point lead over his
closest leftist rival, Stavros Malas that might even secure the
outright majority needed to avoid a run-off a week later.
An air of despondency about the country's grim economic
prospects hung over Greek Cypriots as they trickled to the
polls. Results from over half a million votes expected to be
cast were due by 1830 GMT.
Election officials reported a low morning turnout in mild
late-winter sunshine. Most early voters were elderly, dressed in
their Sunday best and heading to church mass.
"We don't want to sign a bailout immediately without looking
at the terms and conditions; we want something tolerable," said
Kyriakos Georgiou, a 73-year-old retired pharmacist. "We have an
economic crisis but they can't be grabbing us by the throat."
Investors are keen to see Anastasiades, 66, a lawyer who has
led the Democratic Rally party since 1997, clinch victory and
get working on a bailout deal with lenders immediately.
He has pledged a quick agreement with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund on a rescue, which investors want
thrashed out before the island's woes derail progress made in
shoring up the rest of the euro zone's periphery.
"It is the survival of our country which is at stake,"
Anastasiades said after voting in the port town of Limassol,
accompanied by his three grandchildren.
Nailing down a deal has proven tricky because almost any way
of solving the crisis - from restructuring debt to slapping
losses on banks - could set a precedent for other troubled
states and damage sentiment just as confidence slowly returns to
the euro zone.
Fears that Cyprus will never be able to pay back its debt,
and German misgivings about its commitment to fighting money
laundering, have further complicated talks on a rescue, which
have dragged on for eight months.
"Everything is at stake, like it has never been before,"
said Kyriakos Iacovides, publisher of the Cyprus Mail newspaper.
"The country must be rebuilt, Cyprus must be rehabilitated
in the EU. We need a strong leadership to rebuild the country."
Cyprus sought financial help last year after its banks
suffered huge losses from Greece's sovereign debt restructuring.
The island, which has been shut out of international financial
markets since May 2011, needs about 17 billion euros in aid - a
sum worth as much as its entire economy.
Current President Demetris Christofias, a communist, is not
seeking re-election.
DULLEST CAMPAIGN
The last polls showed Anastasiades with just over 40 percent
share of the vote, comfortably ahead of Communist-backed Malas
and the other main challenger, independent George Lillikas.
Malas has campaigned on a pro-bailout but anti-austerity
platform while Lillikas has rejected onerous terms tied to any
bailout, saying Cyprus could swiftly extricate itself by using
the natural gas reserves that lie under its shores.
"What we have are two weak candidates against a potentially
unpopular figure. Anastasiades is a polarising figure in Cypriot
politics, respected but not necessarily liked," said Hubert
Faustmann, an associate professor at the University of Nicosia.
"The economy has dominated, and this must be one of the
dullest election campaigns I have ever seen. Somehow it hasn't
electrified people. They could be jaded."
Anger at unemployment hitting a record high of 15 percent
cast a pall over campaigning, where rival candidates jockeyed to
cast themselves as the best man to steer Cyprus through its
economic storm.
Anastasiades ran on a slogan declaring, "The crisis needs a
leader," while Malas retorted with a campaign proclaiming, "The
crisis needs a credible leader."
Reuniting Cyprus after its division nearly 40 years ago into
a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north and the
internationally recognized southern state run by Greek Cypriots
has lagged far behind as an election issue.
Cypriots, still coming to grips with a cocktail of pay cuts,
tax hikes and benefit cuts imposed last year in preparation for
a bailout, have been little impressed by any of the rhetoric.
"I hope that things will be better in terms of the economy
and jobs, but I doubt it," said Georgios Poullos, a 41-year-old
who is unemployed. "It's not in our hands. I think whoever gets
in won't change it."