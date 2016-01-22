WASHINGTON Jan 22 The International Monetary Fund is making about 126.3 million euros available for disbursement to Cyprus after completing its review of the island's economic adjustment program, the Fund said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF, which said it still has one more review to complete, said Friday's move brings the total disbursements under the program to about 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)