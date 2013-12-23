* Cyprus private sector debt among highest in euro zone-IMF
* Deleveraging to be drag for next 10 years
* Island entered EU/IMF bailout programme in March
Dec 23 Cyprus's efforts to extricate itself from
its massive debt could weigh on output for the next decade, the
IMF warned on Monday, in a review in which it said the island
was well on track in its economic adjustment programme.
The Mediterranean island nation is following a three-year
austerity programme after it almost went bankrupt in March. The
International Monetary Fund and the European Union have provided
it with 10 billion euros in aid.
In its second progress review, the IMF said the programme
was on track and Cyprus's recession, although severe, was
shallower than expected. A modest economic recovery in the euro
zone was helping through increased trade.
The fund in early December trimmed its forecast for the
island's contraction to 7.7 percent from 8.7 percent. But it
stuck by its initial forecast for a cumulative economic
contraction of 13 percent for the 2013-2014 period.
Years of fiscal slippage and a banking system heavily
exposed to debt-crippled Greece took Cyprus to the brink of
financial meltdown. Its banks chalked up massive losses on an
EU-endorsed restructuring of Greek sovereign debt, to make that
country's debt mountain more manageable, but exacerbating
Cyprus's problems.
Cyprus shut down one insolvent bank and confiscated deposits
to boost the capital buffers at another when the IMF and the EU
refused to use taxpayers' money to recapitalise the lenders. It
was the euro zone's first such 'bail-in' process, in which
depositors were forced to help bail out their banks. The 10
billion euros in aid is mainly for fiscal purposes.
The IMF said the fall in Cyprus's gross domestic product was
expected to be steeper, and the subsequent recovery slower, than
in most other eurozone programme countries.
That reflects the need for both households and corporates to
deleverage, it said, as their combined debt stood at 280 percent
of GDP at the end of 2012 - among the highest in the euro area.
"Deleveraging is expected to pose a drag on growth over the
next five to ten years," it said in its report.
Cyprus says it will embark on a privatisation plan for its
telecoms, ports and electricity assets to raise about 1.4
billion euros by 2018. Domestic political support for some
elements of the programme, including selloffs, was "spluttering"
the IMF said.
But it also expressed some concern about simmering tension
between the Cypriot government and the governor of the island's
central bank, an independent official. The Cypriot president has
said publicly that he wants the central bank chief removed.
The issue was "complicating decision making" and was not
conducive to a return of market confidence, the IMF said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)