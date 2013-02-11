NICOSIA Feb 11 Two Israeli firms have taken a
30 percent interest in a licence held by U.S. energy company
Noble to drill for natural gas off Cyprus, the Cypriot
energy ministry said on Monday.
Cyprus's Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Neoclis
Sylikiotis signed an agreement with Israeli firms Delek
and Avner, both units of the Delek Group
conglomerate.
No financial terms were disclosed.
Noble, which is already partners with the two firms in major
discoveries off neighbouring Israel, reported a natural gas find
in Cypriot waters averaging 7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in late
2011. It is expected to carry out a second drill this year.