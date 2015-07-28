NICOSIA, July 28 Israel and Cyprus agreed on
Tuesday to expand their cooperation on energy issues, including
the use of pipelines and electricity grids to link to European
markets, as both countries develop natural gas fields off their
coasts.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot
President Nicos Anastasiades said they would seek to tap the
potential of natural gas in the sea bed beneath both countries.
"There is palpably renewed energy in our relationship, I
mean that figuratively and literally," Netanyahu said. "... We
think that by cooperating with each other we can take it out
more easily, we can market it better, to the betterment of both
our societies."
Israel has reported some of the largest natural gas
discoveries worldwide in the past decade. Cyprus found gas
offshore in 2011.
Netanahyu said the two countries were exploring various
options on collaboration, but did not elaborate. Anastasiades
said among the options were an east Mediterranean pipeline and
the Eurasia interconnector, a private project to transport to
Europe electricity powered by natural gas.
"With the Prime Minister, we agree exploration and
exploitation of hydrocarbon assets is a sovereign right that is
instrumental in the wider regional context and as part of a
reciprocally beneficial relationship," Anastasiades said.
Netanyahu said the two countries would also explore
tightening security cooperation. Last month, a Lebanese man was
jailed in Cyprus on charges of hauling ammonium nitrate on the
island, which both countries blamed on a plot by the Islamist
group Hezbollah.
"We want to achieve peace, peace depends on security and
ultimately if you don't have the capacity to defend that peace
it collapses very rapidly in our area," Netanyahu said.
Although Cyprus is considered sympathetic towards
Palestinians, its relations with Israel have grown in recent
years. Anastasiades and Netanyahu enjoy particular rapport, with
Anastasiades referring to the Israeli Prime Minister as his
"dear friend Bibi" at least once.
