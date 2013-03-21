RIGA, March 21 Baltic state and euro zone
aspirant Latvia, already home to sizeable deposits of Russian
money, is not expecting an increase in flows of deposits due to
the woes in Cyprus, its bank regulator said on Thursday.
Latvia, where about a third of the population is
Russian-speaking and which has long positioned itself as an
offshore bank centre for its big neighbour, has seen the share
of non-resident deposits in its banks rise in recent years.
But Kristaps Zakulis, head of the FKTK financial sector
regulator, said he saw no new rush of funds due to troubles in
Cyprus, home to large amounts of Russian offshore funds and
struggling to strike a deal for a euro zone bailout.
"There is no basis to expectations that a large flow of
money from unknown sources will come in the next few days into
the Latvian financial sector," he said in a statement.
"In the same way, there is no truth in statements that
Latvia could become Cyprus number two as the size of both
countries' financial sectors and their significance to the
economy are very different," he added.
The European Central Bank has given Cyprus until Monday to
raise billions of euros to clinch an international bailout or
face losing emergency funds for its banks.
Parliament had earlier thrown out a tax on bank deposits,
many of them held by Russians.
Latvia, hoping to adopt the euro next year, had its own deep
crisis after the 2008 global credit crunch, which caused a large
bank, which was also active with Russian clients, to collapse
and forced the state into a bailout led by the International
Monetary Fund and European Union.
The country has since begun a recovery from the crisis,
which saw the economy contract by nearly a quarter.
Latvia says the banks which service non-residents are
tightly supervised and have to have plenty of liquid funds on
hand in case of a sudden withdrawal of funds.