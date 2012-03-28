ATHENS, March 28 Cyprus will seek financing from
other countries and companies to help it build energy
infrastructure such as a plant to liquefy natural gas, the
country's energy minister said on Wednesday.
Cyprus reported its first natural gas discovery in December,
when U.S. based Noble Energy said it had discovered an
estimated 5 trillion to 8 trillion cubic feet in a block south
of the island.
Israeli firm Delek has suggested that Cyprus build a natural
gas liquefaction plant, which would process both Cypriot and
Israeli natural gas, discovered in even bigger quantities in
nearby waters.
"It's clear that to build such infrastructure, particularly
when we talk about a natural gas liquefaction plant, the cost is
extremely high," Cypriot Industry Minister Neoclis Sylikiotis
told a conference in Athens.
"That's why we are seeking multilateral cooperation with the
participation of other important countries, particularly from
the region, and also other big energy companies. Our state will
have to hold a significant stake in that project because we're
talking about strategic infrastructure," he added.
Noble, which has discovered huge gas fields offshore Israel,
wants this issue clarified soon.
"There are proposals, not just from Noble and Delek but also
from other companies including from China, to finance and
support an LNG terminal," Sylikiotis said.
POTS OF GOLD
But plans face diplomatic headwinds. The discovery of
off-shore natural gas reserves has sparked competing maritime
claims by Turkey, Cyprus, Lebanon and Israel.
Gas discoveries have also raised the stakes in the
negotiations over reunification of Cyprus, increasing tensions
in the region. Cypriot drilling has angered Turkey, which acts
as the protector of the Turkish Cypriot enclave in the island's
north. In reaction, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot
administration signed a pact paving the way for exploration.
A senior U.S. official urged on Wednesday all countries in
the region to stop quarreling and work together to maximise
benefits.
"Voices should be kept low," Richard Morningstar, U.S.
Special Envoy for Eurasian energy, told the conference.
"The parties involved need to look carefully at what their
interests are ... so that everybody can benefit from these pots
of gold that are out there in the Mediterranean," Morningstar
said.
"This is too much of an opportunity to ultimately let
political issues and legal issues mess up the benefit that all
of this can have," he added.