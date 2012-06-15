NICOSIA, June 15 Cyprus will decide on its borrowing options to recapitalise its banking system once Greek election results are known, finance minister Vassos Shiarly was quoted as saying on Friday.

"It is not necessary that we will seek a loan from the mechanism. There are other options, or a combination of options. But these issues will be decided when we know the outcome of the vote in Greece," Shiarly was quoted as saying on Cypriot financial website Stockwatch.