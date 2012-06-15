BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Bonds; Outlook is stable
NICOSIA, June 15 Cyprus will decide on its borrowing options to recapitalise its banking system once Greek election results are known, finance minister Vassos Shiarly was quoted as saying on Friday.
"It is not necessary that we will seek a loan from the mechanism. There are other options, or a combination of options. But these issues will be decided when we know the outcome of the vote in Greece," Shiarly was quoted as saying on Cypriot financial website Stockwatch.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.