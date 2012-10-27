Oct 27 Cyprus is close to an agreement on
financial aid from international creditors, with only a few
issues outstanding, its finance minister said in an interview.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly, in talks with a collective
of lenders from the International Monetary Fund, the European
Union and the European Central Bank, known as the Troika, told
the Cyprus edition of Kathimerini newspaper there were "four or
five" issues pending, which concerned matters of principle.
"We are very close. We believe the differences which remain
with the Troika can be bridged ... there are a small number of
issues to clarify, but the largest part of our differences have
already been clarified," Shiarly told the paper in an interview
for Kathimerini's Sunday edition, made available to Reuters.
He declined to specify what those disagreements were.
Cyprus sought financial aid from its EU partners and the IMF
in June when a write-down of Greek debt sparked substantial
losses at its two largest commercial banks.
Its financial sector's exposure to Greece and fiscal
slippage shut Cyprus out of capital markets 18 months ago.
The island, one of the smallest in the euro zone, has said
it is keen on a deal with creditors by next month, hoping to
have an agreement ready by a euro zone ministers' meeting on
Nov. 12 in Brussels.
There is mounting speculation that without a deal Cyprus
could face a cash crunch by the end of the year.
"It is exceptionally important to have something in place by
Nov 12," Shiarly said. "Otherwise, things will get more
difficult and we will have to then try even harder to handle the
period which will follow."
Last week Cyprus presented its own austerity programme to
lenders, envisaging savings of up to 3.9 billion euros until
2016.
Cypriots have proposed staggered wage cuts in the public
sector ranging from 6.5 to 12.5 percent and resisted calls for
changes to wage indexation, or selling off profitable
state-owned assets.
The troika has called for an across-the-board wage cut of 15
percent.
Cypriot banks suffered a loss of some 4.0 billion euros from
Greece's debt writedown, a figure which represents 25 percent of
the island's 17 billion gross domestic product.
Its total bailout needs are still unclear, though they are
anticipated to exceed 10 billion euros, or about 60 percent of
its GDP. That figure would include a bailout for banks, and for
the island's fiscal requirements.
Asked whether Cyprus could conceivably require further
action from the troika in the future, Shiarly said: "The
impression we have is that the memorandum we will sign with the
troika will be adequate to resolve Cyprus's problem.
"There will naturally be a review of progress every three
months, but it is not anticipated that a second memorandum will
be required."
(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)