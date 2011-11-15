U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
NICOSIA Nov 15 U.S. based Noble Energy said on Tuesday its Cyprus A gas prospect, where exploratory drilling is now underway, had estimated gross resources of 3 to 9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.
The prospect had a 60 percent probability of geological success, Noble said in a news release.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)
