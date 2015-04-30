By Simon Bahceli
NICOSIA, April 30
NICOSIA, April 30 An abandoned and wired-off
"ghost town" on the divided island of Cyprus, once the
playground of the rich and famous, should be reopened as part of
efforts to revive stalled peace talks, northern Cyprus's new
moderate leader said on Thursday.
Varosha, an eerie collection of derelict high-rise hotels,
churches and residences, once drew luxury-seeking Hollywood
stars like Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor; but it has been
deserted, apart from occasional patrolling Turkish soldiers,
since a 1974 war that split the island.
Peace talks between Cyprus's estranged Greek and Turkish
communities stalled last October, but the victory of Turkish
Cypriot moderate Mustafa Akinci in presidential elections in the
north on Sunday has raised hopes of a revival.
Varosha, part of the ancient port town of Famagusta, lined
with white sand beaches, was fenced off by Turkey in August
1974, barely a month after it invaded the island and seized the
north following a Greek Cypriot coup.
APPEAL TO GREEK CYPRIOTS
"We will ... seek an agreement whereby the closed area of
Varosha is opened under U.N. auspices while at the same time
relieving the bottleneck in trade and tourism by opening
Famagusta port to direct trade, and Ercan Airport to direct
flights," Akinci said in his inauguration speech.
"It is important we open new crossings and that mobile
phones be made to work on both sides," he said in the speech,
broadcast live on television.
Both sides have mooted reopening Varosha - its dozens of
hotels imprisoned behind rusting fences and overrun by cacti, in
the past. But Akinci's election as president of the
self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has already
brought signs of progress.
Greek Cypriots unveiled measures on Tuesday to boost trust
across the ethnically divided island, and announced that rival
leaders would hold their first meeting in months.
The discovery of gas off the Cyprus coast and the need to
settle boundary disputes could also give extra momentum to the
talks process.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who attends peace
talks in his capacity as leader of Greek Cypriots, said he would
offer 'unilateral confidence building measures' to Turkish
Cypriots to boost negotiations.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)