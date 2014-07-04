* Fortress, tower hurt by neglect due to Cyprus division
By Michele Kambas
FAMAGUSTA, Cyprus July 4 The Cypriot castle
where Shakespeare set his drama "Othello" is getting a badly
needed makeover after years of neglect stemming from the
Mediterranean island's long-time division.
Ravaged by natural decay and the politics splitting the
island for at least 40 years between the Turkish-controlled
north and the Greek Cypriot south, the citadel which came to be
known as 'Othello Tower' will undergo emergency stabilisation
work over the next eight months.
"The monument as a whole is not at risk, It will be here for
another 500 years, but we will lose important elements of the
monument...every time it rains, it takes a little bit of the
monument with it," said Rand Eppich, a conservator architect and
International Project Manager at Tecnalia, a Spanish
consultancy.
The imposing fortress in the city of Famagusta on Cyprus's
eastern coast was first built by Lusignan conquerors in the 14th
century. It was then remodelled and expanded in the 15th century
by the Venetians, whose winged Lion of St. Mark emblem is still
clearly visible, carved over its portal.
The restoration project is one of several earmarked by a
bicommunal group of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who, acting with
the approval of their respective political leaderships, are
working to conserve Cyprus's cultural heritage.
WASHING AWAY
The sandstone complex, with four towers, is a maze of dark
alleys, cellars and a large banqueting hall supported by vaulted
roofs. Signs of its expansion from a Lusignan fortress to a
Venetian one are evident; arrow slits in walls seen from the
inner parts of the complex look out onto the Venetian
fortification.
"It is one fortress inside another. You can see the change
in (defensive) techniques," Eppich said.
Conservationists say the intervention will be as 'light' as
possible. Only original materials and mortar will be used, and
researchers have already located the ancient quarry where
material will be extracted if necessary.
A stone stage in the central courtyard was used until
recently for performances of Shakespeare's tragedy "Othello".
This will be dismantled and replaced by one made from more
suitable material, Eppich said.
ISOLATION
Split by a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief
Greek-inspired coup, hundreds of Cyprus's cultural heritage
sites have fallen foul of the conflict either through decay,
neglect, and, in medieval Famagusta, political isolation.
Today Famagusta lies in unrecognised northern Cyprus, a
breakaway Turkish Cypriot state heavily reliant on economic aid
from Ankara and an area traditionally shunned by international
conservation projects for political reasons.
However, projects selected by the bicommunal team are
eligible for international funds, in this case from the European
Union which has allocated 4 million euro to Cyprus. The projects
are implemented by the United Nations Development Programme
(UNDP).
"Personally I feel a lot of relief that work has started,"
archaeologist Sophocles Hadjisavvas said. "This fortress
represents the very history of Famagusta."
