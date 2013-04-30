* Cyprus bailout scrapes through island's parliament
* Island faced default without emergency aid
* Conditions intensify islanders' calls for euro exit
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, April 30 Cyprus's parliament approved
an EU bailout on Tuesday which will force it to wind down its
second-largest bank and impose heavy losses on uninsured
depositors at another, conditions that have intensified calls
from islanders to exit the euro.
With a razor-thin majority of just two votes, lawmakers
approved terms accompanying 10 billion euros ($13.18 billion)in
aid from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
(IMF).
In a show of hands, 29 lawmakers from the three parties in
the centre-right government approved the motion, with 27 voting
against. .
Government officials had warned the island would fall into
chaotic default, unable to pay salaries or pensions, as early as
next month without emergency funding.
"Unfortunately the (bailout) is a one-way street for us. It
will avert disorderly default and gives, albeit with many
hurdles, some prospect of getting us out of the storm," said
Averof Neophytou, head of the governing right-wing Democratic
Rally party.
The bailout was unlike any other aid deal, controversially
forcing depositors to foot the cost of recapitalising banks
exposed to debt-crippled Greece.
Opposition parties argued that the bailout would keep Cyprus
in perpetual bondage to foreign lenders.
"A 'yes' from Cyprus's parliament is by far the biggest
defeat in our 8,000-year history," said lawmaker George Perdikis
of the Greens party at an extraordinary parliamentary session
opened on Tuesday.
"Its democratically elected representatives have a gun to
their head to agree to a deal of enslavement," he said.
Cyprus, the euro zone's third smallest country, is bracing
for at least two more years of economic misery and record
unemployment as terms on the bailout start to bite.
Attempts to agree a deal triggered financial chaos last
month when parliament rejected a plan to make both insured and
uninsured depositors pay a levy to fund the recapitalisation of
banks heavily exposed to debt-crippled Greece.
It was followed by a two-week bank closure. The fallback
option was to wind down one of the banks, Laiki, and impose
losses of up to 60 percent on uninsured deposits - over 100,000
euros - in a second, Bank of Cyprus.
About 300 demonstrators gathered outside parliament on
Tuesday, calling politicians "thieves". One group brought along
a fake gallows, which they said was for lawmakers.
Communist AKEL, in government until it lost presidential
elections in February, said Cyprus should seek alternative forms
of funding, including possibly an exit from the euro currency.
The island adopted the single currency in 2008.
"We know leaving the euro is an equally painful option, but
reinstating a national currency could offer prospects for growth
in the future," AKEL leader Andros Kyprianou said.
AKEL had made the initial application for financial aid in
June 2012.