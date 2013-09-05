NICOSIA, Sept 5 The parliament of Cyprus on
Thursday rejected legislation bringing its co-operative banks
under the direct supervision of the central bank, a condition in
a bailout programme the island agreed with international
lenders.
A finance ministry source said negotiations were under way
in parliament on Thursday night to broker a deal and that the
legislature's approval on the matter was "crucial" to Cyprus
receiving the next aid instalment of 1.5 billion euros ($1.97
billion).
The vote, with a narrow majority of opposition parties and
independent members of parliament, was a setback to plans to use
the 1.5 billion euros, a second tranche from international
lenders, to boost the co-ops, which are small credit
institutions.
Cyprus and lenders from the International Monetary Fund and
the European Commission agreed on a 10 billion euro bailout to
the island in March.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Anthony Barker)