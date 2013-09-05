(Recasts with parliament approving bailout condition)
NICOSIA, Sept 5 The parliament of Cyprus on
Friday approved key legislation bringing its cooperative banks
under the direct supervision of the central bank, narrowly
avoiding a rejection which would have placed a 10 billion euro
bailout programme in jeopardy.
In a marathon voting session, legislators agreed to a clause
enabling co-op banks to receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.97
billion) in bailout money.
In an earlier vote, it had been narrowly rejected by
lawmakers from the island's opposition left-wing parties, who
oppose any bailout conditions.
Parliamentary approval for restructuring co-ops, which are
small commercial lenders, is crucial to Cyprus receiving the
next aid instalment of 1.5 billion euros from international
lenders. The money will be ploughed into the lenders to
recapitalise them.
In a second vote in the early hours of Friday, parliament
approved the restructuring of the co-ops, finance ministry
sources said.
Cyprus and lenders from the International Monetary Fund and
the European Commission agreed on a 10 billion euro bailout to
the island in March.($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Anthony Barker and
Eric Walsh)