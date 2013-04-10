* Cyprus lawmakers to question central banker

* Bank chief was appointed last year

* Opposition speaks of "trumped-up charges"

NICOSIA, April 10 Cyprus's embattled Central Bank governor will be quizzed by parliament on whether he withheld information from lawmakers over the scope of an investigation into the island's banking system leaked last week.

Central Bank governor Panicos Demetriades has come under fire from lawmakers and the government for his handling of a banking crisis which crippled the island's two largest lenders and left the economy in disarray in return for a 10-billion-euro ($13-billion) international bailout.

Now lawmakers want to know whether a Central Bank commissioned-investigation into the cause of difficulties at the two banks was flawed, excluding activities at one bank which manifested the first signs of Cyprus's economic demise in late 2011.

"The ethics committee will look at whether he supplied sufficient information or the correct information to parliament," Demetris Syllouris, chairman of parliament's ethics committee, said.

A spokesperson for the Central Bank of Cyprus said Demetriades had not been summoned to give his position.

The row is symptomatic of a broader rift in relations between Demetriades, who was appointed by the former communist administration, and Cyprus's new centre-right government in power little over a month. On Tuesday the government rescinded the Feb. 4 appointment of the deputy governor, a close aide to Demetriades.

AKEL, the communist party formerly in power, said the investigation was a clear attempt to shift responsibilities away from bankers and the former regulator and on to Demetriades. "These are trumped-up charges," it said in a statement.

Lawmakers want to know why investigators Alvarez & Marsal focused heavily on activities at Bank of Cyprus, seemingly paying scant attention to Popular, a bank now in administration and which was on an emergency liquidity lifeline for more than a year.

Popular, which received more than 9 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance to keep it afloat, was part-nationalised by the Cypriot state last year when attempts to find a buyer for it collapsed.

Alvarez & Marsal say in a preamble to their report that they had to change initial plans to investigate how Greek liabilities of Popular were shifted onto the Cypriot balance sheet. Popular was merged with two Greek banks, Marfin and Egnatia, in 2007.

The investigators said they switched their focus at the request of the then CEO of Popular, who was concerned their litigation over the matter could be jeopardised by a central bank probe.

This week, Demetriades said the investigation by Alvarez & Marsal would move on to Popular..

Demetriades took up his five-year post in May 2012, replacing Athanasios Orphanides, who had strained relations with the previous administration. Orphanides had on several occasions maintained Popular's former Greek senior management had good access to the former government.

($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Michael Roddy)