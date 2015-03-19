NICOSIA, March 19 Cyprus's parliament delayed on
Thursday implementing a foreclosures law that is a key condition
of its EU/IMF bailout, spelling a further hold-up in the island
taking part in the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.
The euro zone member, which received a 10 billion euro
bailout in 2013, will not be eligible to participate in the
ECB's 1.1 trillion-euro quantitative easing programme until the
law is in effect.
Cyprus's lenders say full adoption of a foreclosures
framework to allow banks to wrestle down a mountain of
non-performing loans is a 'prior action' required before any
further disbursement of aid, and a formal assessment on Cyprus's
progress.
In a unanimous vote, parliament suspended implementation of
the law until April 2.
Lawmakers say the law should be adopted simultaneously with
an insolvency framework, outlining protection mechanisms for
primary residences and third parties who guaranteed mortgages.
The insolvency framework is still being reviewed by authorities.
Once the foreclosures framework is adopted and Cyprus gets a
positive assessment from lenders, it will be able to participate
in the QE programme, ECB President Mario Draghi said on March 5.
Cypriot officials say ECB purchases of Cypriot government
debt would help bring down yields and assist Cyprus in its
return to capital markets. They have said that the ECB could buy
up to 500 million euros in Cypriot sovereign bonds under the
programme, which began this month.
Cyprus's banking sector has one of the highest
non-performing loan ratios in Europe, representing more than 50
percent of total loans.
The foreclosures law was passed late last year on the
proviso that it would only come into effect when the insolvency
framework was adopted.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)