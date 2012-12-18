NICOSIA Dec 18 Cyprus said on Tuesday it would
not default on its payments and had secured necessary financing
to meet its immediate requirements.
The island is awaiting a credit line of up to 17.5 billion
euros from international lenders after its banks suffered huge
losses to debt-crippled Greece.
The government had "secured all its current financing
needs", the finance ministry said in a statement.
On Monday a senior finance ministry official told parliament
the state could leave public workers unpaid this month unless
semi-government organisations lent the state money.
Cyprus has been shut out of international capital markets
for more than a year and has been heavily reliant on high yield,
short term domestic borrowing either from banks or pension
funds.
The pension funds of public electricity company EAC, Cyprus
telecoms Cyta and the Cyprus Ports Authority have agreed to
giving the state cash to meet the December payroll.
