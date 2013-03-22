BRIEF-China Fiber Optic Network System Group says High Court of Hong Kong grants winding up order against co
June 1 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
ATHENS, March 22 Piraeus Bank has been chosen to take over the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders that are being sold to shield the Greek banking system from the island's crisis, two bankers with direct knowledge of the negotiations said on Friday.
Shares of Piraeus were up 20 percent in afternoon trading on speculation of the takeover.
Alpha Bank had also been in the running to buy the Greek units of Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular , bankers had previously said.
June 1 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
LONDON, June 1 Barclays will sell shares worth 2.2 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said on Thursday, increasing the size of the planned stake sale due to investor appetite and marking a completion of its planned selldown.