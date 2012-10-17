BUCHAREST Oct 17 The frontrunner to win
Cyprus's presidential election said on Wednesday he would form a
coalition government focused on investment-oriented growth and
job creation on the island, battered by exposure to
debt-crippled Greece.
Nicos Anastassiades, head of the opposition right-wing
Democratic Rally, also said he would attempt to effectively
tackle economic problems in Cyprus, which is now waiting for an
EU bailout.
"I want to take this opportunity to pass a strong message to
the investment community. Cyprus does face liquidity and
structural issues," he said.
"I will tackle both issues but my emphasis will be on
private investment-oriented growth," Anastassiades told
reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right
parties in Bucharest.
Anastassiades is leading opinion polls ahead of a
presidential election scheduled in February 2013, backed by his
party and the centrist Democratic Party.
"I will form a national unity government to get the job done
and bring the people and the parliament together," Anastassiades
said.