NICOSIA, April 2 Cyprus's second-largest bank
apologised to irate shareholders on Monday for its exposure to
Greek debt which has saddled the bank with mammoth losses and
forced it to seek new capital.
Marfin Popular Bank, which was on Monday renamed
Cyprus Popular Bank, posted 2011 losses of 2.5 billion euros
after taking a 60 percent writedown on the value of its Greek
bonds.
It now plans a 1.35 billion-euro share issue to meet
regulatory requirements for a 9 percent core Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio by the end of June.
Attempts to find new investors were continuing but the Greek
economic outlook appeared to be holding some potential investors
back, bank executives said.
Popular, created from a merger of two Greek banks and a
Cypriot bank in 2006, amassed some 3 billion in Greek sovereign
debt from 2007 to 2009.
"Looking back, it was wrong, and we must apologise," Chief
Executive Christos Stylianides told shareholders in Nicosia.
"I know it is not enough, and we are doing all we can so the
bank gets back on its feet, and we can add value for
shareholders."
The bank said it was actively looking for investors to
participate in its new share issue and said there were
encouraging indications of interest but hurdles remained.
"The truth is there are some reservations over the climate
of uncertainty in the Greek economy," said Michael Sarris, a
former finance minister appointed as non-executive chairman in
November.
"We believe a combination of a strategic investor with three
or four institutional investors will be of help in raising
capital," he added.
