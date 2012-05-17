* State to underwrite 1.8 bln rights issue
* Will acquire any shares not uptaken by investors
* Will have veto rights in bank
* Bank suffered record losses on Greece
NICOSIA, May 17 Cyprus said it planned to
underwrite a 1.8 billion euro (2.29 billion) equity issue by the
island's second largest lender, heavily exposed to Greece and
scrambling to meet a shortfall on its regulatory capital by a
mid-year deadline.
The amount, equivalent to about 10 percent of Cyprus's GDP,
forms the bulk of a 1.97 billion euro capital shortfall
identified by the European Banking Authority, which Cyprus
Popular Bank needs to replenish by June 30.
Popular was hit heavily by a writedown in its Greek
sovereign bond holdings. It reported record losses of 2.8
billion euros in its full-year 2011 results, mainly on the back
of a 76 percent writedown in the value of some 3 billion euros
in Greek bonds held.
The lender, the most exposed among Cypriot banks to Greek
bond holdings, said in a statement on Thursday that Cyprus's
cabinet had approved plans to underwrite its capital hike.
In legislation submitted to parliament as a Ministerial
Decree, the Finance Ministry said it would act as underwriter of
the new 1.8 billion euro capital issue, which would be in the
form of a rights issue.
Parliament, which has final approval of the plans, was
scheduled to discuss the draft bill on Thursday.
The issue would be offered by priority to existing
shareholders, to the public in a public offer, and to a small
number of individuals with a private placement. The Republic
would acquire any undisposed shares, by offering the Bank 12
month zero-interest sovereign bonds.
Any shares acquired by the state could be repurchased within
five years either by shareholders, the bank itself or third
parties.
The Republic reserved the right to sell its shares at any
time to a strategic investor, with existing shareholders being
given the right of first refusal. Once the decree is published
the state would be allowed to appoint up to three members of
Popular's board -- now has 13 directors -- who would have veto
rights. Should the state acquire shares it would be entitled to
appoint up to a majority of the board.
Dividends would also be stopped, the decree said.
The exercise price of the rights was set at 0.10 euros, with
the share purchase price for the state at 0.10 cents and "fair
value" for third parties, it said.
An independent adviser would be mandated to submit a
restructure plan to the central bank within two months of its
appointment. Within six months at the latest, the plan would be
submitted to the European Commission for approval.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jon
Loades-Carter)