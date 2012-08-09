NICOSIA Aug 9 Cyprus Popular Bank,
the troubled Cypriot bank part-nationalised by the state on its
heavy exposure to Greece, said on Thursday its non-executive
chairman had resigned after pressure from the central bank.
Michael Sarris, who was appointed in early 2012 to oversee
the bank's recapitalisation drive, submitted his resignation on
Thursday, a statement from Popular said. Andreas Phillipou, a
board member who formerly spent years in banking supervision at
Cyprus's central bank, replaces him.
Popular's heavy exposure to Greek debt forced the state to
intervene to prop up the bank in late June. Cyprus, which has
been shut out of international capital markets for more than a
year, had to seek a bailout to meet its obligation to the bank.
Sarris, a former finance minister who ushered Cyprus into
the euro zone in 2008, had frequently riled authorities with his
comments on fiscal slippage being partly to blame for Cyprus's
present predicament.
"Recently the governor of the central bank verbally
expressed his desire that I depart, highlighting that this was
also the wish of the state," Sarris said in a written statement.
Sarris was seen as close to Athanasios Orphanides, a former
central banker whose term was not renewed when it expired in
early May.
Orphanides has accused authorities of fiscal profligacy,
which he blamed for Cyprus's economic troubles, saying problems
could have been averted had the state heeded his warnings
sooner.
Popular, which has extensive operations in Greece, suffered
significant losses on the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt
earlier this year, depleting its regulatory capital.
The state has underwritten a 1.8 billion euro shortfall at
the bank, but needed to seek external aid, becoming the fifth
euro zone country requiring a bailout.
