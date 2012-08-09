NICOSIA Aug 9 Cyprus Popular Bank, the troubled Cypriot bank part-nationalised by the state on its heavy exposure to Greece, said on Thursday its non-executive chairman had resigned after pressure from the central bank.

Michael Sarris, who was appointed in early 2012 to oversee the bank's recapitalisation drive, submitted his resignation on Thursday, a statement from Popular said. Andreas Phillipou, a board member who formerly spent years in banking supervision at Cyprus's central bank, replaces him.

Popular's heavy exposure to Greek debt forced the state to intervene to prop up the bank in late June. Cyprus, which has been shut out of international capital markets for more than a year, had to seek a bailout to meet its obligation to the bank.

Sarris, a former finance minister who ushered Cyprus into the euro zone in 2008, had frequently riled authorities with his comments on fiscal slippage being partly to blame for Cyprus's present predicament.

"Recently the governor of the central bank verbally expressed his desire that I depart, highlighting that this was also the wish of the state," Sarris said in a written statement.

Sarris was seen as close to Athanasios Orphanides, a former central banker whose term was not renewed when it expired in early May.

Orphanides has accused authorities of fiscal profligacy, which he blamed for Cyprus's economic troubles, saying problems could have been averted had the state heeded his warnings sooner.

Popular, which has extensive operations in Greece, suffered significant losses on the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt earlier this year, depleting its regulatory capital.

The state has underwritten a 1.8 billion euro shortfall at the bank, but needed to seek external aid, becoming the fifth euro zone country requiring a bailout. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)