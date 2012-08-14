BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
Aug 14 Cyprus Popular Bank, part-nationalised after writing down huge exposures to Greece, said on Tuesday its six-month earnings were expected to be worse than the first half of 2011 after booking higher provisions.
"Total provisions for bad debts, and other possible impairments for the six months ended June 30 is expected to be higher compared to provisions of the corresponding period last year," Popular said in an announcement released on the Cyprus Stock Exchange.
"Consequently, results for the six-month period will have a negative deviation compared to results of the corresponding period of 2011." (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.