BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
* Island's second-largest lender hit by Greek exposure
* Expects increased provisions in H1
* Bank's problems forced island to seek bailout (Adds detail)
Aug 14 Cyprus's Popular Bank, part-nationalised after writing down huge exposure to Greece, said on Tuesday its first-half earnings were expected to be worse than a year ago after booking higher provisions for bad debt.
Popular, the country's second-largest bank, sought state aid after exposure to a restructuring of Greek debt depleted its regulatory capital and was unable to raise 1.8 billion euros in funds privately by a mid-year deadline.
Cyprus was then forced to seek a bailout from its European Union partners to prop up the bank, since the country has no funds of its own. The Mediterranean island, which represents about 0.2 percent of the euro zone economy, is in consultation with international lenders, including Russia, for aid.
"Total provisions for bad debts, and other possible impairments for the six months ended June 30 is expected to be higher compared to provisions of the corresponding period last year," Popular said in an announcement released on the Cyprus Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.