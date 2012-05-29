May 29 Cyprus's Popular Bank, the second-largest lender facing a state bailout unless it finds investors by the end of June, posted a 23 percent drop in its first quarter net profit to 54.8 million euros , it said on Tuesday.

Popular, formerly known as Marfin Popular, said net profit included a deferred tax asset of 84.7 million euros relating to its massive write-down of Greek sovereign bonds which pushed it to record losses in 2011. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)