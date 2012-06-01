* Cyprus cant rule out external support for Greek-ravaged
bank
* Island has been shut out of markets for a year
* "Not end of world" if deficit target overshot-president
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 1 Cyprus said on Friday it could
not exclude a bailout to recapitalise a bank hobbled by exposure
to Greek debt, but said it would be "chaotic" if the
neighbouring country left the euro zone.
Cypriot President Demetris Christofias said the prospect of
the island entering a financial support mechanism wasn't a
foregone conclusion, but one that could not be totally ruled
out.
He also said "it would not be the end of the world" if
Cyprus missed its stated target of a 2.5 percent deficit this
year, and eventually hit 3.0 percent.
Cypriot banks have been hit heavily by exposure to
debt-crippled Greece. Its second-largest lender, Cyprus Popular
, faces the prospect of nationalisation if it does not
find new investors by a mid-year deadline.
"I don't take as a given that we will negotiate entry to a
support mechanism, (but) I don't want to absolutely exclude it,"
Christofias told a news conference when asked if Cyprus, the
euro zone's third smallest economy, could need external help.
Cyprus Popular Bank needs 1.8 billion euros to
meet a core tier 1 capital - an indicator of financial strength
- of 9 percent, before June 30.
The figure is equivalent to about 10 percent of Cyprus's
GDP, and an amount the island can ill afford as it runs deficits
and is shut out of international financial markets.
Economists and some officials on the Mediterranean island
have been warning for months that it might be the latest euro
zone member to need support due to problems with banking and the
costs of an explosion that knocked out its main power plant last
year.
That bill will likely rise if Greece leaves the euro zone
given the massive exposure of Cypriot banks to Greece. The
exposure is in the region of 23 billion euros, compared to the
size of the Cypriot economy of around 17.3 billion euros.
Christofias said technocrats were asked to look at
contingency planning to "deal with a chaotic situation" if
Greece does leave the euro zone. "It is something I hope will
never happen," he said.
PLAN B
Government officials say external bilateral lending - Cyprus
acquired a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia last year - is
among the options.
Christofias declined to disclose who the island was talking
to on a bilateral loan, and implied that any help from EU
partners, a separate option, would focus on the banking sector
itself.
"There are support mechanisms and support mechanisms. There
is a support mechanism for banks, which does not imply what
happened to Greece," he said, referring to stringent austerity
measures imposed on the country.
"We are fighting so we do not need a support mechanism for
banks," he said.
Cyprus has been downgraded to junk by two of the three
ratings agencies, primarily due to Greek exposure and also
because of fiscal slippage. The island is trying to curb its
deficit from 5.3 percent of GDP in 2011 to below 3.0 percent;
the finance ministry has set a target of 2.5 percent this year.
"We did say 2.5 percent, but if 3.0 percent is reached they
(the European Commission) will probably say 'bravo',"
Christofias said.
Cyprus's economic problems were exclusively due to exposure
to Greek debt, and regulatory oversights of the Central Bank,
under the then stewardship of former governor Athanasios
Orphanides, he said.
Orphanides, who has rejected any blame, has said that
problems could have been averted had Cyprus negotiated better
terms for the Greek debt writedown agreed by European leaders in
October 2011. He told parliament on April 30
that he was rarely consulted by Christofias.
Christofias, who app pointed a replacement in May, was
scathing in his criticism of Orphanides. "No governor of a
central bank can impose his will on the executive, elected by
the people," he said.
"My experience (with Orphanides) was traumatic," he said.