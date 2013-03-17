NICOSIA, March 17 Cyprus's president said on
Sunday that savers made to pay a tax on bank deposits as part of
a sovereign bailout deal will be compensated by shares in banks
guaranteed by future natural gas revenues.
In a televised address to the nation, President Nicos
Anastasiades said he had to accept a tax on bank deposits in
return for international aid, or else the island would have
faced bankruptcy.
"The solution we concluded upon is not what we wanted, but
is the least painful under the circumstances," Anastasiades
said.
Cypriot bank depositors will be required to forfeit part of
their savings under a deal brokered by euro zone finance
ministers on Saturday to offer the Mediterranean island state a
10 billion euro bailout. The levy will generate almost 6.0
billion in savings.
The news triggered a run on cashpoints on Saturday,
depleting them within hours while it was unclear whether banks
would open for business on Tuesday after a Monday bank holiday.
Parliament has to approve the levy, which calls for a 9.9
percent cut on deposits exceeding 100,000 euros and 6.7 percent
on deposits below that figure.