NICOSIA Nov 16 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Noble Energy looking at alternative solutions to liquefy gas from the eastern Mediterranean, other than creating terminal through Cyprus.

- Flash estimates show economic contraction in third quarter because of munitions blast.

SIMERINI

- Noble Energy gives estimates of between 3 and 9 trillion cubic feet of gas in Cypriot offshore block.

- Politicians criticise civil servants who have contested austerity-driven pay cuts at the Supreme Court.

FINANCIAL MIRROR

- Block 12 gas estimates disappoint. Noble says block contains between 3 and 9 tcf, not 10 tcf earlier cited by government officials.

POLITIS

- Five leading members of civil servants union mount a legal challenge to pay cuts - after their union endorsed government proposal.

CYPRUS MAIL

- First estimates of Cyprus's offshore gas wealth come in lower than earlier assessments by government officials.

- Complaints against police rise 25 percent in a year.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)