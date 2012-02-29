NICOSIA Feb 29 Leading reports in Greek
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Banking sector losses from Greek government debt exposure
expected to reach 4 billion euros, as reporting cycle ends today
with Marfin Popular results.
- Authorities expected to announce plans to bolster Cyprus
Airways capital by 45 million euros.
POLITIS
- Cypriot reunification talks expected to go into a deep
freeze, as UN attempts to call an international conference look
likely to flounder.
- Russia's VTB Group seen among suitors
contemplating stake in Cyprus's Marfin Popular Bank.
FINANCIAL MIRROR
- VAT hike is to earn state additional 150 million this
year, hitting consumers and low-income earners.
- Hellenic Bank limits its exposure to Greek
government debt, reporting a net loss of 99.5 million euros.
SIMERINI
- Identification of persons missing in Cyprus's conflict is
showing unjustified delays.
- Cyprus braces itself for another cold snap with snowstorms
and strong winds.
