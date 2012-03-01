NICOSIA, March 1 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports

POLITIS

- Consumers will be paying for the 2011 power station disaster for another year through their electricity bills.

- Authorities get queries from 50 companies concerning Cyprus's second hydrocarbons licensing round.

- Lawmakers expected to pass law regulating betting by mid-April.

SIMERINI

- Authorities say situation with Cyprus's banks manageable after heavy losses reported by island's two major banks.

- Value Added Tax rises by two points to 17 percent from today.

- Cyprus Airways announces a 19 million net loss for 2011.

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Marfin Popular posts a 3.3 billion euro loss on Greece. Talk about possible interest of a Russian strategic investor pushes share price up.

- Parliament expected to shut down online casinos in legislation regulating gambling.

CYPRUS MAIL

- Lebanon is ready to ratify agreement with Cyprus defining an exclusive economic zone offshore, but only if its dispute on the matter with Israel is settled, says Lebanese parliamentary speaker.

