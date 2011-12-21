NICOSIA Dec 21 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

SIMERINI

- Cypriot authorities poised to make announcement on size of gas deposits at Block 12, the prospect off Cyprus drilled by Noble Energy.

- Political parties attempt to tackle reasons for high abstention rates in local elections. Opposition party considers limitations on terms and cross voting.

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Political parties gear up for 2013 presidential poll. Opposition says will launch dialogue on limiting years in office for elected officials and electronic voting.

- Only one in ten companies has paid a special 350 euro levy.

POLITIS

- Noble Energy prospect off Cyprus thought to contain between 14 and 20 trillion cubic feet of gas, putting it on a par with Leviathan, in Israeli waters.

- Criminal court will today decide whether there is enough evidence for trial to continue into deadly Helios air crash in 2005.

FINANCIAL MIRROR

- Cypriot-based energy group Quantum teams up with Greece's public power utility DEH for hydro plant in Serbia.

CYPRUS MAIL

- Government says state mechanisms to be focussed on preparations for assuming EU presidency in July.

- Cypriot leaders have five more weeks to prove to UN beyond doubt that they can reunify Cyprus, says UN envoy Alexander Downer.