NICOSIA Oct 2 Police in Cyprus arrested two
senior members of the island's influential communist AKEL party
on Wednesday in a graft inquiry into a suspect property deal by
the state telecoms authority.
The party decried the arrests as a politically motivated
witch-hunt. "We support our comrades, who are honest and
flawless in character," said AKEL chief Andros Kyprianou.
Authorities are investigating why the pension fund of
telecoms company Cyta acquired real estate at an inflated price
from the chairman of a local first-division soccer club, who
also made allegedly suspect cash transfers to the then-ruling
AKEL party.
That individual, who is already in custody, is alleged to
have paid AKEL to facilitate the deal in 2011. His company had
bought the property for a reported 1.5 million euros, then sold
it on to Cyta for 20 million euros.
Two of three individuals arrested on Wednesday used to hold
senior posts in AKEL; one was its finance chief, and the second
the local party chief.
AKEL was in government on the eastern Mediterranean island
from 2008 to early 2013. Semi-government corporations are run by
state-appointed boards of directors.
Cyta is one of the semi-government corporations
international lenders plan to privatise as part of a 10 billion
euro aid package to the island, which teetered on the brink of
financial collapse earlier this year.
The communists, who lost to the incumbent right-wing
administration in February, were vehemently against
privatisations.
Last week police detained Cyta's president, a manager, a
union official and a land registry department official for
questioning about claims they were bribed. They deny any
wrongdoing.
The individuals detained on Wednesday have not been charged.
By law, suspects can be held on the orders of a magistrate for a
brief period before facing any potential charges.
The businessman maintains he paid a local branch of AKEL
234,000 euros. AKEL does not dispute a payment, but says there
was nothing untoward about it.
It says the transaction was made to pay off the soccer
club's debts to party officials.
