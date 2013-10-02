NICOSIA Oct 2 Police in Cyprus arrested two senior members of the island's influential communist AKEL party on Wednesday in a graft inquiry into a suspect property deal by the state telecoms authority.

The party decried the arrests as a politically motivated witch-hunt. "We support our comrades, who are honest and flawless in character," said AKEL chief Andros Kyprianou.

Authorities are investigating why the pension fund of telecoms company Cyta acquired real estate at an inflated price from the chairman of a local first-division soccer club, who also made allegedly suspect cash transfers to the then-ruling AKEL party.

That individual, who is already in custody, is alleged to have paid AKEL to facilitate the deal in 2011. His company had bought the property for a reported 1.5 million euros, then sold it on to Cyta for 20 million euros.

Two of three individuals arrested on Wednesday used to hold senior posts in AKEL; one was its finance chief, and the second the local party chief.

AKEL was in government on the eastern Mediterranean island from 2008 to early 2013. Semi-government corporations are run by state-appointed boards of directors.

Cyta is one of the semi-government corporations international lenders plan to privatise as part of a 10 billion euro aid package to the island, which teetered on the brink of financial collapse earlier this year.

The communists, who lost to the incumbent right-wing administration in February, were vehemently against privatisations.

Last week police detained Cyta's president, a manager, a union official and a land registry department official for questioning about claims they were bribed. They deny any wrongdoing.

The individuals detained on Wednesday have not been charged. By law, suspects can be held on the orders of a magistrate for a brief period before facing any potential charges.

The businessman maintains he paid a local branch of AKEL 234,000 euros. AKEL does not dispute a payment, but says there was nothing untoward about it.

It says the transaction was made to pay off the soccer club's debts to party officials. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)