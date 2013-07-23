NICOSIA, July 23 Cypriot property prices
recorded one of their steepest falls in years in the second
quarter, a survey showed on Tuesday, as an austerity-driven
recession sapped demand in the country's once-buoyant property
market.
Market sentiment on the bailed-out Mediterranean island was
dampened by a worsening outlook and lack of available cash to
invest in the property market, according to the survey by the
Cyprus branch of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
(RICS).
Cyprus struck a deal with international lenders for 10
billion euros in aid last March, but in return had to wind down
an insolvent bank and impose losses on big deposits in a second.
Capital controls to prevent a bank run are in place.
"Definitely the market is going to deteriorate further and
faster than before. There is no lending available and people's
money (in banks) is blocked," said Pavlos Loizou of RICS Cyprus,
a compiler of the survey.
Second quarter annual declines - which ranged from a 12.6
percent price drop in the valuation of an apartment to a 23.3
percent fall for office space - were the sharpest recorded since
RICS started collecting data in 2009, Loizou told Reuters.
Conceivably, they could be the sharpest over many years in a
market not accustomed to sudden drops in valuations.
For at least a decade before 2009 Cypriot property prices
were steadily growing on the back of foreign demand and
liquidity-flush banks extending credit.
Over two growth cycles immediately before and after Cyprus
joined the EU in 2004, property prices rose anywhere between 150
and 200 percent, Loizou said.
Boarded up shops have become commonplace in central Nicosia,
the island's capital.
On Makarios Avenue, which was once a commercial hub teeming
with traffic, dozens of shops stand empty, driven out by high
rents and a shift in consumer preferences to other locations,
including out-of-town malls.
Loizou said some interest had been displayed by overseas
investors looking at retail properties.
"But at the moment they are just sniffing around," he said,
adding that fellow bailout recipients Ireland and Spain had also
seen interest from overseas investors looking at distressed
retail properties they could pick up at advantageous prices.
Official figures on Tuesday showed Irish residential
property prices have recorded their first annual rise since a
property crash crippled the country's economy in 2008 - a
landmark in Ireland's uneven recovery.
In Spain, whose weakest lenders were bailed out with
European money, the 2008 property crash has left banks saddled
with plots of land on their books worth less than many have
accounted for.
