NEW YORK Jan 10 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday slashed Cyprus's rating three notches on an expected
rise in the Mediterranean country's debt burden and warned it
could cut the rating again.
Moody's cut Cyprus to Caa3 from B3 with a negative outlook.
"The key driver of today's rating action is the anticipated
rise in the Cypriot government's debt burden, driven principally
by the increased recapitalization needs of its banking system
following distressed exchanges on Greek government debt and
rising delinquencies on loans to Greek and Cypriot obligors,"
Moody's said in a statement.