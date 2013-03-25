BRUSSELS, March 25 Cyprus will close down one of
its two biggest banks and restructure the second one as part of
an international bailout, Cyprus and international lenders
agreed on Tuesday.
Bank depositors of up to 100,000 euros will not suffer any
losses but bigger depositors will contribute to recapitalising
the bank that is to be restructured - Bank of Cyprus.
Shareholders, bondholders and those who held deposits above
100,000 euros in Laiki bank, which will be closed down, will
cover the cost of the resolution, euro zone ministers and the
International Monetary Fund decided.
Depositors with more than 100,000 euros in the Bank of
Cyprus will see their money above that threshold frozen until it
is clear how much of it will be needed to recapitalise the bank
so that it can reach a capital ratio of 9 percent.
The Laiki bank will be split into a good and bad bank and
the good part will be folded into the Bank of Cyprus. It will
take 9 billion euros of European Central Bank liquidity with it
to the Bank of Cyprus.