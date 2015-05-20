FRANKFURT May 20 A periodical review of Cyprus's bailout programme has been successfully concluded, the European Commission, European Central Bank and the IMF said on Wednesday, a key step for the country to take part in the ECB's money printing programme.

"The main elements of these frameworks are now in place, which has allowed for the finalisation of the staff-level agreement," the troika of international inspectors said in a statement, referring to an insolvency law.

The conclusion of the review had been delayed because a law allowing banks foreclose on mortgages had not been approved. That has since been signed off by parliament.

The conclusion of this review means that the country can now qualify to participate in the ECB's money printing programme to buy government bonds. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)