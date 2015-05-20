FRANKFURT May 20 A periodical review of
Cyprus's bailout programme has been successfully concluded, the
European Commission, European Central Bank and the IMF said on
Wednesday, a key step for the country to take part in the ECB's
money printing programme.
"The main elements of these frameworks are now in place,
which has allowed for the finalisation of the staff-level
agreement," the troika of international inspectors said in a
statement, referring to an insolvency law.
The conclusion of the review had been delayed because a law
allowing banks foreclose on mortgages had not been approved.
That has since been signed off by parliament.
The conclusion of this review means that the country can now
qualify to participate in the ECB's money printing programme to
buy government bonds.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)