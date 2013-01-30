NICOSIA Jan 30 Cypriot President Demetris Christofias said on Wednesday the island nation had assurances from Russia that it was ready to assist in a European Union bailout of Cyprus.

"President (Vladimir) Putin assured me that the Russian Federation is ready to contribute with the European Union in the financing of Cyprus," Christofias told Cypriot reporters during a visit to Belgrade, adding that he had a telephone conversation with Putin on Tuesday evening.