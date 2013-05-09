WASHINGTON May 9 Russia has agreed to extend
the terms of its loan to Cyprus as part of its participation in
the bailout of the indebted Mediterranean country, Cyprus's
foreign minister said on Thursday.
"And you remember, Berlin was asking for Russian
participation (in Cyprus's problems)," Ioannis Kasoulides said
after a talk at the Brookings Institution think tank in
Washington. "And their participation is to prolong the debt."
A document prepared by international lenders also reported
that Russia agreed to extend the maturity of its 2.5 billion
euro ($3.3 billion) loan to Cyprus by two years and cut the
interest rate, Reuters reported earlier this week. The extended
terms provide additional financial relief to the island on top
of its EU-IMF bailout.