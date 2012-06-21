Australia shares rise for first day in four; NZ falls for third day
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
NICOSIA, June 21 Cyprus has applied on a political level for a bilateral loan from Russia, a senior Cypriot source said on Thursday, after a Russian official said no formal request for aid had been made.
Cash-strapped Cyprus needs the equivalent of 10 percent of its GDP to bail out its second-largest bank by June 30, with its financing options being either an EU bailout, a Russian loan or a combination of the two.
"A political approach was made (to Russia) and we are expecting a response," the Cypriot official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.