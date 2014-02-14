NICOSIA Feb 14 State utility and port workers
walked off the job in Cyprus on Friday over government
privatisation plans in the first mass protest over terms of an
international bailout brokered almost a year ago.
Staff at Cyprus telecoms CyTA and the Cyprus Ports Authority
called a 24-hour strike and the electricity authority a 12-hour
work stoppage from 0700 local time (0500 GMT), with the
possibility of rolling blackouts.
Cyprus's cabinet had on Thursday approved a roadmap to
privatise all three corporations. Under terms of a deal brokered
with the EU and the IMF, the island nation must raise up to 1.4
billion euros from privatisations by 2018.
Lenders agreed to extend a 10 billion euro financial
lifeline to Cyprus in March 2013, pulling the island back from
the brink of bankruptcy.