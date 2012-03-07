BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 basic earnings DKK 5.9 million
* Q2 BASIC EARNINGS AMOUNT TO DKK 5.9 MILLION (DKK 5.7 MILLION)
ATHENS, March 7 Bank of Cyprus will take part in Greece's bond swap, the island's largest lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Bank of Cyprus's board of directors decided unanimously in a meeting today that the bank will take part in the voluntary Greek bond swap," the statement said.
* Q2 BASIC EARNINGS AMOUNT TO DKK 5.9 MILLION (DKK 5.7 MILLION)
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :